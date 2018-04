Semple Stadium is the venue for Tipp’s clash with Kerry in the Munster minor football championship this evening.

Captained by Grangemockler-Ballyneale’s Mark O’Meara, the team will be aiming to book a spot in the Munster semi final.

However, they come up against a tough Kingdom side, who’s minors tasted All-Ireland glory last season.

Tipp manager Matt O’ Doherty says even though none of last years’ Kerry team are playing as the age has dropped back to under 17 – he’s expecting a tough match…