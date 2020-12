Tipperary’s under 20 and minor hurlers face away trips in their respective Munster finals before Christmas.

The minors face Limerick in the decider on Sunday at 1pm, in a game which will be played at the Gaelic Grounds following the toss of a coin to determine home advantage.

Following late heroics last night, the under 20s will face Cork in the Munster final next Wednesday night.

The game has been fixed by the Munster Council this afternoon to take place at Pairc Uí Chaoimh in a 7.30 throw-in.