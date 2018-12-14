Timmy Hammersley in the running for Sports Star of the Year

Former Tipperary All Ireland hurling medallist Timmy Hammersley has been shortlisted for the Irish Independent Sports Star of the Year 2018.

Hammersley hit 0-12 points for Clonoulty-Rossmore when they defeated Nenagh Éire Óg in the County Senior Hurling final to secure victory for the West Tipp side for the first time since 1997.

Also up for the Irish Independent Sportstar of the year award are boxing legend Katie Taylor, Irish rugby star Johnny Sexton and athletics hero Phil Healy with Kevin Cassidy from Donegal and West Tipp native Hammersley the only club players nominated.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport Timmy said it’s an honour to be nominated and it would be a massive boost to see a club player win it.

If you would like to support Timmy and help him over the line with his nomination you can do so by clicking on the following link;

Online voting closes on Sunday, December 16.