Tight finish to Legends Challenge in Nenagh

It was a tight game as hurling stars of the past were involved in a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland last night in Nenagh.

Tipperary and Limerick hurling legends met at MacDonagh Park with the likes of Brendan Cummins, Liam Sheedy, Michael Ryan and Colm Bonnar among those donning the Blue & Gold once again.

Mike Nash, Joe Quaid and Ciaran Carey were some of the former Limerick greats that have signed up for the cause.

At the final whistle it was Tipperary 4-23 Limerick 4-16.

All the money raised will go towards providing community services and advocacy supports in the Munster area and beyond.