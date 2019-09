Old rivals Drom & Inch and Upperchurch Drombane go head-to-head this weekend in the Mid Senior Hurling final.

Drom overcame JK Brackens in the semi-finals while the Church saw off the challenge of Moycarkey Borris.

Drom manager Seamus Kennedy is expecting another close encounter.

Throw-in is at 3 o’clock on Sunday afternoon in Littleton.