Thurles woman elected Chair of Munster Camogie Council

Thurles woman Marion Graham was last night elected Chairperson of Munster Camogie Council.

As a player, Marian won several Senior Tipperary Championship medals with her Club Thurles and also won a Munster Club Championship medal.

In the early eighties Marian was elected as Secretary of Tipperary Camogie Board. She held this position for over a decade.

Marian was also Selector to the victorious 5 times All Ireland Senior Champions Tipperary between 1999-2004.

In 2007 she also took on the role of Secretary of Munster Council until her retirement in 2016.

Speaking following her election last night, Marian said she was looking forward to the challenge