Thurles Sarsfields move to new home

It’s a huge day for Thurles Sarsfields GAA club as they unveil their new pitch this evening in the Cathedral town.

Sarsfields have traditionally played their home games and trained in what is affectionately known as the ‘Outside field’ beside Semple Stadium.

They move to their new home this evening in Toor, Killinan out the Racecourse Road to a ground that will become their new home.

Three games take place today as the Ladies footballers take on St Patrick’s Drangan at 4pm and before that the Camogie side play Cashel to open proceedings.

Then Na Pairsaigh from Limerick, managed by former Tipp manager and Upperchurch native Michael Ryan, take on the home side at 5.30.

Andy Ryan of Thurles Sarsfields told Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson it’s a huge evening for the club.