Thurles Golf Club is hosting day two of the Irish Boys Amateur Championship.

The three round tournament, rescheduled from earlier in the year, features 92 young players battling for one of the country’s most vaunted amateur championships.

Malahide Golf Club’s Gavin O’Neill led the way after day one by recording a 69. Portumna Golf Club’s Sam Murphy is among those in the hunt on day two.

Click here for latest scores from Thurles.