Thurles CBS know they have a tough task ahead to reach the Harty Cup final.

They go up against CBC of Cork in the last four this weekend.

The sides have already met in the group stages with the Rebel school coming out on top.

Ollie Kelly from the Thurles CBS backroom team says they’ll have to give it everything to reverse that result.

Throw in this afternoon is at 1.30pm in Kilfinane.

The other semi final sees De La Salle of Waterford and CBS Middleton meet at the same time in Fraher Field.