Thurles book their place in the county quarter-finals as Round 2 continues today

Round 2 of the Tipperary senior hurling championship got underway last night in Semple Stadium where Thurles Sarsfields defeated Loughmore /Castleiney on a scoreline of 2-28 to 25 points.

The win for Thurles means they have now booked their place in the quarter finals however Sarsfield Chairman John Cahill believes there is still room for improvement:

“Two wins from two but by no means the finished article. We have a lot to learn and a lot to work on there.

“Like, you have to be, as the fellow says, consistent right through the game – and that we weren’t tonight.

“Even in the second half when we took over there, Loughmore came back and made it very difficult for us towards the end.”

There are 3 more games down for decision in the county senior championship today.

The action begins at 3pm in Templemore where Kilruane MacDonaghs play Moycarkey-Borris.

The final two games of the day throw-in at 7 o clock in Group 4 where county champions Borrisileigh face Burgess in Nenagh.

At the same time in Semple Stadium, Upperchurch-Drombane go up against Toomevara.

We’ll have live commentary of that game on Tipp FM along with live updates of all games across the day with thanks to Nenagh and Thurles Credit Unions.