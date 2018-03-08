Throw in times confirmed for this weekends action

As Tipp’s senior hurlers and footballers are preparing for this weekends double header in Semple Stadium against Cork and Louth, respectively – the throw in times have been confirmed for the Munster Senior Hurling Championship round-robin stages.

It sees a potential clash of fixtures for the Premier on the 3rd of June.

Tipperary GAA supporters could be forced to choose between the hurlers and footballers this season as the throw in times for the Munster Senior Hurling Championship round-robin stages have been confirmed.

The first two weekends show no issues with the Premier’s hurlers traveling to Limerick on May 20th, nor on the following Sunday the 27th of May when Cork come to Thurles. Both games throw in at 2pm.

Sunday June 3rd could cause an issue for some supporters, with Tipp’s potential semi final of the Munster football championship pencilled in for that day.

The footballers, should they come through their quarter final pairing with Waterford, would be facing Cork in Semple Stadium at 2pm.

However, this game is just two hours before, and about 90km away from Walsh Park – where the senior hurlers play Waterford in their third round-robin game at 4.00pm.

The Munster Council could have chosen to play the Waterford – Tipperary match on the Saturday but due to live TV coverage that wasn’t possible.

Finally for the hurlers – on June 10th a 2pm throw in in Thurles sees Tipp face Clare.