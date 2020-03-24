Test your knowledge with the new Tipp FM GAA Quiz

The outbreak of coronavirus has hit sport quite hard, games have been called off, teams are not training and anything that is being played is being done behind closed doors.

Many people are also working from home or have been temporarily laid off, so we thought we would bring you our brand new Tipp FM GAA Quiz to pass some time.

If your mind is filled with information about the history of Tipperary GAA and if you love a good sports round in a charity quiz, give our new quiz a shot here.

Don’t forget to share it with your friends and let us know how you got on over on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.