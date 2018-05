Tadgh Beirne could be called up to the Irish Rugby squad for the first time today.

Joe Schmidt is due to name his panel for next month’s three Test tour to Australia.

The Munster bound Scarlets lock, who has strong Tipperary links, helped the Welsh region reach the semi finals of the Champions Cup this season, and is preparing to face Leinster in the Pro 14 final on Saturday.

Leinster out half Ross Byrne and Ulster scrum half John Cooney could also be included.