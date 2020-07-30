All systems go for resumption of North Tipp soccer leagues

Final preparations are being made ahead of the start of the North Tipperary & District League.

After a lengthy delay due to Covid-19, all three adult divisions will get started this weekend, including two Premier Division fixtures on Friday evening.

NT&DL Chairman Mike Young doesn’t anticipate any problems with capacity numbers which are limited to 200 people for outdoor gatherings.

He also says he’s confident that virus containment measures will be in place at all the grounds, including hand sanitizer stations.

“That will have to be in place with every club – and if that’s not in place with any clubs the games won’t take place. But as it stands at the moment every club has been or will be inspected before the weekend to see that they have everything in place. And as far as we know everything is in place.”

“Every club is ready to go – we’ll have the Premier Division, 1st Division and 2nd Division and our Youths will start in two weeks time.”