Having won the FAI Junior Cup last weekend its back to league action for St Michael’s this afternoon.

They play host to Cahir Park at 3 o’clock in the T-S-D-L Premier League.

Also at 3 Glengoole United entertain Peake Villa while Bansha Celtic are away to Clonmel town.

The early kick-off sees Two Mile Borris at home to Clonmel Celtic at 12 noon.