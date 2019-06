In today’s NTDL fixtures

Starting with the Premier Division:

Portumna United face Borroway Rovers at 11:30am in Lorrha, and at the same time it’s Nenagh Celtic v Moneygall.

In Division 1 Ballymackey take on Sallypark, Holycross meet Lough Derg, and Ardcroney go up against Cloughjordan.

Those games kick off at 11:30am.

Then in Division 2 Cloughjordan B take on Templetouhy, and Silvermines meet Borrisokane, also at 11:30am.