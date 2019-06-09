Sunday GAA results

There was a raft of county hurling league games down for decision today.
Roscrea beat Nenagh 1-23 to 0-17 in MacDonagh Park.
Toomevara overcame hosts Portroe 3-26 to 1-15.
Kiladangan lost to Borrisoleigh in Puckane 1-22 to 1-19.
Burgess walked away winner in Kilcolman 4-17 to Kilruane MacDonagh’s 1-19.
Turning to Division 2
At full time hosts Templederry trailed Holycross Ballycahill 1-16 to 2-20.
At the final whistle in Templemore JK Bracken’s were 2-12 to Ballingarry 1-13.
Ballina proved too much for Golden Kilfeackle 7-11 to 1-13.
In Division 3
Hosts Boherlahan were winners against Cappawhite 3-21 to 2-15
At the final whistle Moneygall overcame Sean Treacys 0-18 to 0-17 in Moneygall.