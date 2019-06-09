Sunday GAA results

There was a raft of county hurling league games down for decision today.

Roscrea beat Nenagh 1-23 to 0-17 in MacDonagh Park.

Toomevara overcame hosts Portroe 3-26 to 1-15.

Kiladangan lost to Borrisoleigh in Puckane 1-22 to 1-19.

Burgess walked away winner in Kilcolman 4-17 to Kilruane MacDonagh’s 1-19.

Turning to Division 2

At full time hosts Templederry trailed Holycross Ballycahill 1-16 to 2-20.

At the final whistle in Templemore JK Bracken’s were 2-12 to Ballingarry 1-13.

Ballina proved too much for Golden Kilfeackle 7-11 to 1-13.

In Division 3

Hosts Boherlahan were winners against Cappawhite 3-21 to 2-15

At the final whistle Moneygall overcame Sean Treacys 0-18 to 0-17 in Moneygall.