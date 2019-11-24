Sunday GAA results

There were a raft of games down for decision today.

In the early game in the North U21 hurling championship Lorrha Dorrha ran out winners over Portroe in Lorrha 1-16 to 1-9.

At full time in the North U21 A hurling championship Toomevarra overcame Nenagh in Puckane 3-17 to 2-19.

While in the North U21 B hurling semi final in Ballina it finished Borrisokane 2-17 Ballinahinch Templederry 0-11.

In Annacarthy, Clonoulty Rossmore overcame Cashel King Cormacs in the West U21 hurling final 2-18 to 1-13.

Arravale Rovers defeated Eire Og in the West U21 B in Cashel 1-14 to 0-15.

Rockwell Rosegreen were overcome by Lattin Gaels in the West U21 C hurling championship in New Inn 3-17 to 2-16.

In Ned Hall Park, St Marys ran out winners over Moyle Rover in the South U21 A championship on a scoreline of 2-14 to 0-9.

While in Boherlahan in the Mid U21 B hurling championship it finished Boherlahan Dualla 0-19 Loughmore Castleiney 1-16.

Meanwhile, in the County Minor A Camogie final Anacarty ran out winners over Knockavilla Kickhams on a scoreline of 3-13 to 0-6.