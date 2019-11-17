Sunday GAA results

There was a raft of games down for decision today.

Moneygall/Clonakenny U21 hurlers were knocked out of the north championship by Roscrea today, on a 1-25 to 3-17 scoreline after extra time.

The scheduled game in the North U21 B hurling championship between Portroe and Silvermines in Portroe was called off. While, in the West U21 B hurling championship the scheduled clash between Emly and Eire Og in Kilcommon was also called off.

At the final whistle in Golden in the game between Golden Kilfeackle and Arravale it finished up Kilfeackle 0-16 Arravale Rover 3-5.

Cashel King Cormacs ran out winners over Cappawhite in Cashel in the West U21 A hurling championship on a scoreline of 2-15 to 2-12.

At full time in Lattin it was Lattin Cullen Gaels 5-11 Galtee Rovers 4-11 in the West U21 C hurling championship.

At the final whistle it was Cahir 1-13 Anner Gaels 2-12 in Newcastle.

In the South U21 A hurling championship it finished up Ballingarry 3-16 Mullinahone 0-14 in Cloneen.