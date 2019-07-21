Sunday GAA results

A number of the County Hurling and Football League finals are down for decision today.

The County Football League Division One Final for the Dr Clifford Cup took place in Ardfinnan.

At full time in the game between Moyle Rovers and Clonmel Commercials saw Commercials win 2-7 to 1-4.

In the Division Three Football Final in Boherlahan at full time it was Sean Treacys 0-13 to Killenaule’s 1-12 .

At full time in Borrisokane Clonakenny lost to Lorrha-Dorrha 1-21 3-16 in the Division 2 Hurling League.

In Davin Park Carrick Davins overcame Arravale Rovers 1-19 to 1-12 in the County Hurling League Division Four Final.