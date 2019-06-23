Sunday GAA results

There were a number of changes to the County hurling league games down for decision today.

The county hurling league game between Ballylooby Castlegrace v Cappawhite due to be played in Ballylooby did not go ahead. Cappawhite are unable to field and conceded to Ballylooby Castlegrace.

Meanwhile, the game between Toomevara v Loughmore Castleiney in Toomevara was also called off with Loughmore Castleiney conceding to Toomevara.

Then Clonmel Og v Ballingarry due to be played today in Ned Hall Park was also called off with Ballingarry unable to field.

In Division 1 at full time it was hosts Clonoulty 0-13 Roscrea 1-18.

At home in Borrisoleigh it was all square with the hosts 1-12 Upperchurch 0-15.

At the final whistle it was Moycarkey 0-12 to Kiladanagan’s 2-11 in Littleton.

Full time in Cloughjordan saw Kilruane MacDonagh’s 1-18 Thurles Sarsfields 1-16.

Turning to the Division 2 games

The hosts Holycross lost 1-15 to Silvermines 2-14.

At full time in Boherlahan it was 4-12 Clonakenny to 1-15 Carrick Swans.

In Lorrha the hosts beat Mullinahone 2-19 to 1-12.

Finally, Shannon Rovers succumbed 1-09 to JK Brackens 3-20 in Ballinderry.