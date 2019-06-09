Sunday GAA fixtures

There are a raft of county hurling league games down for decision today.

Nenagh take on Roscrea in MacDonagh Park, Portroe meet Toomevara in Portroe, and Kiladangan go up against Borrisoleigh in Puckane.

Burgess play Kilruane MacDonaghs in Kilcolman and Sarsfields welcome Moycarkey Borris in the outside field.

All of the Division 1 games throw in at noon.

Turning to Division 2 and first up at 11:30 Carrick Swans play Cashel King Cormacs in Davin Park.

Then there are 4 games at noon.

Templederry host Holycross Ballycahill, JK Bracken’s take on Ballingarry in Templemore.

Then Ballina go up against Golden Kilfeackle in Ballina and Mullinahone meet Newport in Mullinahone.

In Division 3 Ballinahinch play Ballybacon in Ballinahinch, Boherlahan host Cappawhite, and Moneygall welcome Sean Treacys in Moneygall.

All those games throw in at noon

While an hour later Gortnahoe meet Galtee in Gortnahoe.

In Division 5 at noon Clonmel Og and Thurles Gaels meet in Ned Hall Park, and Newcastle play Ballylooby in Newcastle.

Then in the afternoon Cahir meet JK Bracken’s in Cahir at 3.30pm.

Finally in Division 6 Clerihan play Solohead in Clerihan at noon.