Sunday GAA fixtures

The County Senior Hurling semi finals take centre stage this afternoon.

Semple Stadium plays host to a double-header with both games live here on Tipp FM.

Kiladangan versus Nenagh Éire Óg opens proceeding at 1.45.

Speaking on Across the Line on Tipp Fm former manger of Kiladangan Eamon Kelly says there isn’t a puck of a ball between the two sides.

Commentary from Paul Jenkins and James Woodlock will be brought to you in association with Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.

That’s followed at 3.30 by the clash of Borrisoleigh and Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Speaking on Across the Line former selector for Borris-Ileigh John McGrath said that Kilruanne cannot be under-estimated.

Our commentary team for this one is Stephen Gleeson and Michael Breen courtesy of Stakelum’s Expert Electrical, Racecourse Retail Park, Thurles.

Clonmel is the venue for this afternoons County Junior A Hurling semi-final between Carrick Davins and Clonoulty Rossmore. That gets underway at 12 o’clock.

In the County Intermediate Hurling relegation semi-final Ballybacon face Lattin Cullen in Cahir at 12.

Drom & Inch take on Golden Kilfeacle in Dundrum at 3 o’clock in the last four of the County Junior B hurling.

Lorrha take on Moyne Templetuohy in the rescheduled County Junior B Football semi-final at 5 o’clock in Moneygall.