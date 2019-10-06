Sunday GAA fixtures

A place in the last 8 of the County Senior Hurling Championship is taking place this afternoon.

Mullinahone and Toomevara meet in the first of the preliminary quarter-finals with throw-in at 2 o’clock in Cashel.

It’s also the last chance saloon for Loughmore Castleiney and Clonoulty Rossmore when they face off at 4.30 in Littleton.

Meanwhile there are two Senior hurling relegation knockout games down for decision. Killenaule take on Moycarkey Borris in Templetuohy at 1.30 while Portroe and Burgess get underway at 3.15 in Dolla.

Cahir is the venue for the O’Riain Cup quarter final between Holycross Ballycahill Carrick Swans. This one starts at 2 o’clock.

Carrick Davins and Skeheenarinky meet in the South Junior A Hurling final replay at 1.30 in Clonmel.

Half an hour later Shannon Rovers and Borrisokane face each other in Dolla in the quarter-finals of the County Intermediate hurling championship.

In football action Newcastle and Clerihan meet in the County Junior quarter finals. The action gets underway at noon in New Inn.

Clonmel Óg and Moyle Rovers face each other in the South Intermediate football final at 3.15 in Clonmel.