Sunday GAA fixtures

Carrick Swans and Mullinahone meet in the South Senior Hurling final this evening.

Swans progressed in the Seamus O’Riain Cup last Sunday with a 6 point victory over Lorrha.

Manager Mark O’Halloran says they’re a very young side.

Throw-in on Sunday evening is at 5 o’clock in the Clonmel Sportsfield.

And in today’s two remaining North Tipp senior hurling championship Quarter Finals there’s a double header in Dolla.

First up at 2pm – Borris-Ileigh play Roscrea, and at 3:30pm Lorrha meet Templederry.

The remaining 3 Mid Tipp senior hurling Quarter finals take place this afternoon.

Thurles Sarsfields A team are first up against Upperchurch Drombane in the Ragg at 1.30.

Then in the second game in the Ragg JK Brackens meet Sarsfields B at 3:30.

While this evening at 5:30, Loughmore Castleiney take on Moycarkey Borris in Templetuohy.

There’s one West Tipp senior hurling Quarter Final down for decision this afternoon.

Cashel King Cormacs meet Annacarthy in Dundrum at 3pm.