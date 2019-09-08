Sunday GAA fixtures

The County Senior Hurling Championship continues with three more games today.

Two of these throw in at 2pm with Burgess taking on Nenagh in Toomevara while Killenaule and Thurles Sarsfields meet in Boherlahan.

Reigning champions Clonoulty Rossmore go up against Toomevara at 5.30 in The Ragg.

Manager Paddy Bourke says it’s a very open competition this year.

There are also three games to be decided in the O’Riain Cup today

Ballina versus Ballingarry is in Littleton at 1.30pm. That’s followed at 3 by Carrick Swans against Lorrha.

Then at 3.30 Thurles Sarsfields meet Templederry in Boherlahan.

There’s just one game in the County Senior Football Championship – it’s in Clonoulty at midday with Moyne Templetuohy going up against Arravale Rovers.