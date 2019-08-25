Sunday GAA fixtures

The second round of the County senior football championship continues this afternoon, staring with the meeting of Eire Og Annacarthy and Moyle Rovers.

Both sides recorded victories in the opening round of the championship.

They’re set to meet in New Inn at 2pm.

Then at 6 there are 2 games down for decision.

Cashel is the venue for the meeting of Cahir and Loughmore Castleiney – who sit on top of the group on scoring difference.

While Moyne Templetuohy meet Clonmel Commercials in Golden – both of whom recorded wins in the first round of the championship.

Four games are down for decision in the Intermediate football championship this evening.

JK Brackens take on Moyle Rovers in Ballingarry at 5pm, while Fr Sheehys and Rockwell Rovers meet in Clonmel at the same time.

Grangemockler play Clonmel Og in Cloneen at 6pm, and at 6:30 Fethard go up against Carrick Swans in Clonmel.

Switching codes and in the North Intermediate hurling Semi final Borrisokane meet Kiladangan in Cloughjordan at 5.30pm.