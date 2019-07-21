Sunday GAA fixtures

A number of the County Hurling and Football League finals are down for decision today.

The County Football League Division One Final for the Dr Clifford Cup takes place in Ardfinnan.

The game between Moyle Rovers and Clonmel Commercials throws-in at midday.

The Division Three Football Final sees Sean Treacy’s go up against Killenaule in Boherlahan again at 12 noon.

Clonakenny and Lorrha-Dorrha meet in the Division 2 Hurling League decider.

Throw-in is at 12 noon in Borrisokane.

At 1 o’clock Arravale Rovers and Carrick Davins will meet in Davin Park in the County Hurling League Division Four Final.