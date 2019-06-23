Sunday GAA fixtures

There are plent County hurling league games down for decision today.

Starting at 10am with the meeting of Portroe and Nenagh in Portroe.

There are 4 games throwing in at noon.

Toomevara host Loughmore, Clonoulty welcome Roscrea to Clonoulty, Borrisoleigh have a home venue against Upperchurch and Moycarkey take on Kiladanagan in Littleton.

Then at 1:30 Kilruane MacDonaghs play Thurles Sarsfields in Cloughjordan.

While this evening Eire Og Annacarthy meet Killenaule in Annacarthy at 5pm.

Turning to the Division 2 games and Holycross host Silvermines, while Clonakenny play Carrick Swans in Boherlahan.

Lorrha play Mullinahone in Lorrha and Shannon Rovers meet JK Brackens in Ballinderry.

All those Division 2 games throw in at 12.