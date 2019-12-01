Sunday GAA fixtures

There are a raft of games down for decision today.

Throw in is at 12 in the North U21 A championship Semi final Kiladangan are up against Roscrea in Borrisokane.

While in the Mid Tipp U21 B hurling semi finals Drom Inch take on Upperchurch Drombane in Holycross and Gurtnahoe Glengoole is up against Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy.

However, the West Tipp Senior football championship clash between Eire Og Annacarthy and Aherlow Gaels in Dundrum has been rescheduled to December 7 in Dundrum at 2:30.

In the South Tipp U21 B hurling championship clash it’s Kilsheelan Kilcash versus Grangemockler in Munroe.

An hour later in Littleton Moycarkey Borris take on Holycross Ballycahill in the Mid Tipp U21 A hurling championship.

At the same time it’sThurles Sarsfields up against JK Brackens Og in Thurles Outside field.

Then at 2pm hosts Golden Kilfeackle take on Arravale in the West Tipp U21 B hurling semi final.

Half an hour later Galtee Rovers are up against Rockwell Rosegreen in Bansha in the West Tipp U21 C hurling semi final. While, in the North U21 A championship it’s Kilruane MacDonaghs versus Toomevara in Borrisoleigh.