Sunday GAA fixtures

There are a raft of games down for decision today.

It’s an early start for the North U21 hurling championship clash between Lorrha Dorrha and Portroe in Lorrha at 11.30

The North U21 A hurling championship between Nenagh and Toomevara in Puckane throws in at 12. While the North U21 B hurling semi final throws in at 2:30 in Ballina between Borrisokane and Ballinahinch Templederry.

At 12 in Annacarthy, Clonoulty Rossmore take on Cashel King Cormacs in the West U21 hurling final.

While at the same time Arravale face Eire Og in the West U21 B hurling in Cashel at 12 and Rockwell Rosegreen are up against Lattin Gaels in the West U21 C hurling championship in New Inn.

In Ned Hall Park St Marys and Moyle Rover go head to head in the South U21 A championship at 12 while in the Mid U21 B hurling championship Boherlahan are up against Loughmore in Boherlahan.