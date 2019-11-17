Sunday GAA fixtures

There is a raft of games down for decision today.

The first of the early starts at 12 in the North U21 A hurling championship is between Moneygall and Roscrea in Borrisokane while at the same time in the North U21 B hurling championship Portroe take on Silvermines in Portroe.

In the West U21 B hurling championship the scheduled clash between Emly and Eire Og in Kilcommon at 12 has been called off. However, the game between Golden Kilfeackle and Arravale will kick off in Golden at 12.

Meanwhile, Cashel King Cormacs take on Cappawhite in Cashel at 12 in the West U21 A hurling championship.

Kicking off at the same time Lattin Cullen Gaels face Galtee Rovers in Lattin in the West U21 C hurling championship.

In the Mid U21 B hurling championship Upperchurch are up against Boherlahan in Drombane at 12.

While in the South U21 B hurling championship Kilsheelan face Carrick Davins in Ned Hall Park, Ballybacon are up against Skeheenarinky in Ballylooby and Cahir take on Anner Gaels in Newcastle. All those games throw in at 12.

An hour later in the South U21 A hurling championship Ballingarry face Mullinahone in Cloneen at 1pm.