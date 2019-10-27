Sunday Gaa fixtures

Football dominates today’s club action in the Premier County.

At 3 in the County Intermediate football semi final between Golden Kilfeackle and Moycarkey Borris gets underway in Holycross.

In Ned Hall Park at 12 the County Junior A football semi final takes place between Newcastle and Mullinahone.

While in hurling action across the county today the West Tipp U21 A game between Knockavilla and Clonoulty Rossmore throws in in Dundrum at 12.

While, Cappawhite and Cashel KC takes place in Cappawhite at 12.

The South U21 B game between Skeenarinky and Cahir gets underway in Ballylooby at 12.

At the same time in the North U21 A Ballina face Borrisokane in Ballina.