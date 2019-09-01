Sunday GAA afternoon action results

There were a raft of games in the second round of the Dan Breen Cup taking place this afternoon.
This included a number of double headers in the Ragg.
It was a draw at full time between Loughmore Castleiney and Nenagh 1-17 to 0-20.
At the final whistle it was Upperchurch Drombane 0-21 and Burgess 1-17.
In a stand alone fixture in Cloughjordan it was Portroe 2-17 Kiladangan 7-21.
Turning now to the seamus O Riain Cup hurling championship and the refixed game between Templederry and Lorrha in Moneygall finished Templederry 6-13 Lorrha 1-21.
In Clonmel at the final whistle it was Ballingarry 0-18 Mullinahone 2-21.
While in Toomevara it was Holycross Ballycahill 5-13 Silvermines 1-16.
In the Intermediate hurling championship there were three games down for decision.
In Sean Treacy Park it finished Galtee Rovers 5-08 Knockavilla Kickhams 3-19.
In Toomevara it finished Boherlahan 0-12 Borrisokane 1-22.
In Clonmel at full time it was Moyle Rovers 3-16 Ballybacon 3-10.
At full time it was Kiladangan 2-11 Sean Treacys 0-19 in Newport