Sunday GAA afternoon action results

There were a raft of games in the second round of the Dan Breen Cup taking place this afternoon.

This included a number of double headers in the Ragg.

It was a draw at full time between Loughmore Castleiney and Nenagh 1-17 to 0-20.

At the final whistle it was Upperchurch Drombane 0-21 and Burgess 1-17.

In a stand alone fixture in Cloughjordan it was Portroe 2-17 Kiladangan 7-21.

Turning now to the seamus O Riain Cup hurling championship and the refixed game between Templederry and Lorrha in Moneygall finished Templederry 6-13 Lorrha 1-21.

In Clonmel at the final whistle it was Ballingarry 0-18 Mullinahone 2-21.

While in Toomevara it was Holycross Ballycahill 5-13 Silvermines 1-16.

In the Intermediate hurling championship there were three games down for decision.

In Sean Treacy Park it finished Galtee Rovers 5-08 Knockavilla Kickhams 3-19.

In Toomevara it finished Boherlahan 0-12 Borrisokane 1-22.

In Clonmel at full time it was Moyle Rovers 3-16 Ballybacon 3-10.

At full time it was Kiladangan 2-11 Sean Treacys 0-19 in Newport