Sunday club action

There are three divisional hurling finals to be decided today.

Following their thrilling draw last weekend Éire Óg Annacarthy and Clonoulty Rossmore meet in the West Senior replay this afternoon.

Throw-in is at 3 o’clock in Golden.

Borrisoleigh and Nenagh meet in the North senior final at 2 o’clock in Nenagh.

The Mid senior final pits old rivals Upperchurch Drombane against Drom & Inch.

The Church have never won a Mid Senior Hurling title – this afternoons game is just their 5th ever time to appear in the divisional final.

Manager John Ryan says they strengthened their squad in recent years.

The second of the County Minor A Hurling semi-finals takes place in Holycross this afternoon.

Gortnahoe Glengoole take on Arravale in Holycross at 12.15.

The winner will face Kiladangan – Mullinahone in the final (check results from Saturday for winner of other semi-final)

In football there are two County Senior Football quarter finals to be decided today.

Clonmel Commercials and Ballyporeen face off in Ardfinnan at 2 o’clock.

There’s a 4.30 throw-in for the game between Moyle Rovers and Cahir in Clonmel.

Turning to the Seamus O’Riain Cup and Mullinahone take on Silvermines in the quarter final at 2 o’clock in Holycross.