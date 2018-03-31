Success for Tipperary at Cork Races

Chris Hayes is setting a roaring pace in the early stages of the new Flat jockey’s championship.

He partnered his sixth winner of the season when the Tipperary’s Fozzy Stack-trained Iiex Excelsa was a game winner of the opening race at Cork today.

Fozzy Stacks trains out of Thomastown Castle, Cashel.

The daughter of Excelebration made almost all of the running, and battled back strongly when headed inside the final furlong by her main opponent Luzum. Her half-length margin of victory though was probably a little bit more snug than it appeared.

Speaking after today’s win Chris Hayes was delighted with the filly’s performance