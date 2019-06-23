Success for Killenaule stable

It was a very wet afternoon in Tipperary but that couldn’t disguise a very impressive performance in the opening Foran Equine Irish EBF 2-y-o Auction by newcomer Kurpany from the Killenaule stable of Andy Slattery.

Never far from the pace under the trainer’s nephew Ben Coen, the son of Mayson quickened up well to go to the front over a furlong out and drew clear impressively inside the last to beat the experienced Principalship by four-and-a-half lengths.

He was returned at 6-1 and looks likely to step into stakes company next.