Strong Tipperary interest in Rás Tailteann

There’ll be strong Tipperary interest in this years Rás Tailteann.

As well as a stage end in Horse and Jockey on the opening day local teams will be hoping to shine throughout the new look five-day event.

Stage one on Wednesday June 10th will start in Dublin and make its way to the Premier County via Blessington, Dunlavin, Athy, Castlecomer, Ballyragget and Urlingford.

Tipperary riders have recorded some notable performances in the Rás over the years with current professional Sam Bennett notching up a number of stage wins.

Route Director Ger Campbell says the Carrick man was following in a long tradition of winners.