John Devane and Ken Dunne were put in charge of the county U20 hurlers for 2020 with Kiladangan’s Dan Hackett and Thurles Sarsfield’s Richie Ruth joining the management set up.

Tipp go into the coming season as reigning All Ireland champions after Liam Cahill led his charges to the title overcoming Cork in the Munster and All Ireland final in last years competition.

County vice chair Joe Kennedy says there’s a strong backroom team in place.