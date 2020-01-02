Strong backroom team for David Power’s Tipp side

Tipp football manager David Power looks to the new year with optimism as they prepare to get their season underway tonight in the McGrath Cup against Cork.

The Kilsheelan Kilcash native has named new look team for the encounter as Tipp look to overcome a Cork side that defeated Kerry in their first game of the competition.

Tipp will follow up tonight’s game with a home tie against Kerry in Clonmel this Sunday as the Munster teams look to prepare for their respective national league campaigns which get underway later in the month.

Power told Tipp FM Sport that he’s happy with preparations to date and they are ready for a big campaign which is just around the corner.

With details of the Tipp starting 15 for this evenings game against Cork, here’s Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson.