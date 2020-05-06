Stalwart of Tipperary athletics, Jerry Lyons, passes away

A stalwart of athletics in Tipperary has passed away.

Jerry Lyons was a huge supporter of the Community Games in Tipp where he served as County Development Officer, County Chairman, County Secretary and Munster Delegate among other roles.

Originally from Cork, Jerry lived in Ballynonty and also held many positions and was highly respected in Tipperary Athletics.

During his time as a coach he set Gortnahoe – Glengoole’s Shane Long on the road to stardom.

In 2018, Jerry was inducted into the “Hall of Fame” by Tipperary Athletics, acknowledging a contribution to the sport which spanned more than 50 years.

Given the current restrictions, a private funeral mass will take place. A celebration of Jerry’s life will take place at a later date.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé.