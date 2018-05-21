Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann to finish in Tipperary Town today

Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann is due to finish in Tipperary Town in just over an hours time.

The riders set out from Athlone at 11 o’clock and are taking in many towns and villages in the Premier County along the near 150 kilometre route including Cloughjordan, Nenagh, Dolla, Silvermines, Hollyford and Cappawhite.

The leaders Yellow Jersey will be worn by Switzerlands Cyrille Thiery following his win in yesterdays opening stage.

There are two Tipperary teams in this years Ras – Collins Cycle Centre and Panduit (Pan-Jewit) Carrick Wheelers.

The finish on Tipp Town’s Main Street is expected sometime after 2pm.