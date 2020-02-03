St Michael’s win top of the table clash

St Michael’s picked up another three points when Peake Villa visited Cooke Park on Sunday, but a spirited second-half showing from the Thurles side kept them on their toes right up to the final whistle.

The Saints were the better team for much of this game but failed to convert many of their numerous chances.

The home side had the better of the opening exchanges and took the lead in the 17th minute when Willie Armshaw crossed for David Slattery to finish to the net. Shortly after an angled drive from Willie Armshaw brushed the post and went wide, and the next real chance of note came minutes before the break when David Slattery looked to have made it two nil from a Willie Armshaw cross but an offside flag ruled the goal out.

However, they did get that all-important second goal a minute into the second period when David Slattery pulled back a Gavin Dillon cross for Jimmy Carr to fire home from close range. Peake Villa didn’t drop the heads and when a cross wasn’t cleared seven minutes from the end, it dropped for substitute Maris Baltins to squeeze just inside the far post and bring the deficit back to a single goal.

But Saints saw the game out as the Thurles side pushed for the equaliser and Aidrian Walsh did well to come out and smother a ball from substitute Kevin Pattan just before the final whistle to ensure the Tipperay Town side took all three points.