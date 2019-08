St Michael’s have defeated Sherrif YC in the FAI Junior Cup final.

The Tipp town team defeated the Dublin side 1-0 in Galway this afternoon after waiting 16 weeks for the rescheduled final.

It was a tense game with St. Michael’s holding tough after a Willie Armshaw goal until the final whistle which saw Sherrif down to 10 men.

Speaking on Premier Play on Tipp FM Chairperson of St. Michael’s Ray Lonergan shared his jubilation.