St Michael’s star collects Canon Hayes Award

It’s the commitment and application of the players that set St Michael’s football club apart according to their star player Richie Ryan who collected a Canon Hayes award last night on behalf of the club.

The Tipp town side won more silverware at Ballykisteen last night collecting the ‘County Award’ for their achievements which included winning the FAI junior cup.

The Tipp senior hurlers, Cork rower Finbar MacCarthy and former rugby lion John ‘The Bull’ Hayes were others who picked up awards at the prestigious event.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport at last nights Canon Hayes Awards ceremony, star forward with St Michael’s football club, Richie Ryan said it capped a wonderful year.