St Michael’s Munster League Champions after penalty shootout

St Michael’s have been crowned Munster League Soccer Champions.

The Tipp side beat Clare’s Newmarket Celtic in Two Mile Borris this afternoon.

Newmarket had a penalty saved on the cusp of half time to send the sides scoreless into half-time.

Shane Ryan put St Michael’s in the lead in the 55th minute after a set piece, but Newmarket Celtic’s Eoghain Hayes slotted a penalty home in the 71st minute to level the sides.

In a cruel twist of fate for the Banner men, Hayes then missed the first penalty in the shootout for his side, while Michael’s scored all five to see them victorious.