St. Michael’s in to Munster Junior Cup final

St Michael’s have booked their place in the final of the Munster Junior Cup.

They traveled to Limerick to play Geraldines, emerging one nil victors in the end.

An Olly O’Driscoll goal sealed the victory for the Tipp side.

Pike Rovers await them in the final, after they beat Newmarket on a penalty shootout in their semi final.

St Michael’s are now in the running for three pieces of silverware this season, with the semi final of the Tipperary Cup next week, and the FAI junior Cup and Munster Junior Cup finals in May.