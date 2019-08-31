St Michael’s face into Junior Cup Final today

Following a 16 week delay St Michael’s will finally get to play the FAI Junior Cup final.

They take on Sherrif YC in Galway this afternoon.

The last time the sides met in this competition – in a quarter final in 2015 – penalties were needed before the Dublin side came out on top.

It’s been a long wait for the Tipperary town side, who last emerged victorious in the FAI Cup final as recently as 2014.

St Michael’s are heading into their sixth final since 2000, but Sherrif YC provide tough opponants – they’ve won the competition 4 times since 2012.

However, this year’s path to the final for the Dublin side wasn’t straight forward – as they were beaten in the quarter finals, but appealed the result.

Sheriff had their result overturned and were reinstated at the expense of Regional United.

Then the Dublin side won their semi final – as did the Saints – but Sherrif’s opponents Aisling Annacotty launched an appeal against that result.

That meant the original date for the FAI Junior Cup final had to be scrapped.

However, the Limerick side were unsuccessful, and Sherrif have marched on to the final.

The game is fixed for 2pm this afternoon in Eamonn Deasy Park, in Galway – 16 weeks after it was due to take place.