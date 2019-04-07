St Michael’s continue quest for FAI Junior Cup glory

The big game of the day today is the FAI Junior Cup semi final – which takes place in Cooke Park, Tipperary town.

It sees St Michael’s welcome Glengad United for a 1pm kick off.

The Saints overcame Kilkenny’s Evergreen in the quarter final, and Mervue United in the last 16.

The Tipp town side last won the FAI Junior Cup in 2014 – and last weekend became TSDL Premier league champions for the fourth consecutive season.

Saints Chairman Ray Lonergan told Tipp FM’s Extra Time Junior Football podcast that Glengad will be tough competition…

The winner faces either Regional United/Sherriff YC OR Aisling Annacotty in the final.

Before we discover the other semi finalists, we must await the outcome of an objection lodged between Regional and Sherriff, following the Limerick side’s alleged fielding of an unregistered international player in their quarter final.

Those semi finalists will be determined upon appeal on April 10th.

Then, in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League Clonmel Celtic meet Peake Villa at 3 pm.

In Division 1 play St Michael’s v Peake Villa

In Division 2 Clonmel Town take on Donohill and District, and Kilmanahan United go up against Galbally United.

Both those games kick off at 11am.