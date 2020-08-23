St. Michael’s complete Premier Division 5 in a row

St. Michael’s secured their 5th Clonmel Credit Union Premier Division title in a row last night.

The Tipp Town side claimed the title following a 7 nil win over Vee Rovers yesterday evening.

St. Michael’s manager James Walshe, is pleased with his players following a year-long season…

“We were delighted to win it. We started the league in the middle of August 2019 and last night on the 22nd of August 2020 we won the title.

It’s a testament to the focus of the players and we’re just delighted to have gotten over the line last night. It’s a fitting result for a great group of players”

St. Michael’s will finish off the season in the Tipperary cup where they play Bansha Celtic on Tuesday evening in the quarter-final stage of the competition.